$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post sales of $251.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.48 million. PRA Group reported sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.