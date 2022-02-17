$260.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report $260.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.50 million and the highest is $263.10 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

