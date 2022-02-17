29,040 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $821,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.72. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

