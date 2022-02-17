$297.93 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $297.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.80 million and the lowest is $294.20 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.51 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

