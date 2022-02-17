$297.93 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $297.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.80 million and the lowest is $294.20 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.51 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
