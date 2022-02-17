2local 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270,495.00 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, 2local has traded up 130.2% against the US dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $373,852.90 and approximately $270,495.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.01 or 0.07093522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.53 or 1.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003070 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,717,684,883 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

