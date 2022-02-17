$3.30 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $12.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

