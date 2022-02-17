300,000 Shares in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,595,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $96,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

