$302.83 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $302.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $236.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.