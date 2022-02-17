$31.45 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce sales of $31.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.