$31.45 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce sales of $31.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

