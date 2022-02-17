$332.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $332.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.97 million and the highest is $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $319.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE DLB opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.