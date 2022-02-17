34,059 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000. Bill.com comprises about 0.6% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on BILL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,253 shares of company stock worth $111,669,306. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
