35,360 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

