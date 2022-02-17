$36.64 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report $36.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.41 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $494.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $208,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,145. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

