36,000 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,849 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $187.09 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average of $203.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

