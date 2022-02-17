36,587 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $152.59. 30,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,565. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

