36,587 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $152.59. 30,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,565. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
