4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of 4 Less Group Inc (OTC:FLES) rose 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 24,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4 Less Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get 4 Less Group alerts:

4 Less Group Company Profile (OTC:FLES)

The 4Less Group Inc provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4 Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4 Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.