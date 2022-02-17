400,355 Shares in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 1.37% of AEye at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,808,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $2,597,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIDR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

LIDR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. AEye Inc has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

