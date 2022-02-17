$454.27 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce sales of $454.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.