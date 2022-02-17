$485.58 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $485.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the highest is $494.80 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SEI Investments by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

