$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.44.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

