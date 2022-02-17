$53.78 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.35 million and the lowest is $53.20 million. TrueCar reported sales of $63.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $239.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TrueCar.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 210,879 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

