$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Greenlane reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $245.65 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 277,675 shares of company stock worth $303,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

