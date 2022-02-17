$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.