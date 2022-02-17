$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report $6.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.25 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.