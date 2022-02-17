$6.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings of $6.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the highest is $7.45. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $16.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. Nucor has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

