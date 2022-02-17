661,309 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.79. 295,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,589,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.