$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $379.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.