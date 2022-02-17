$71.91 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $71.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.45 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

