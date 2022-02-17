$73.73 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $73.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $301.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $302.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $315.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.90 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

