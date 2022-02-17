74,660 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.37%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.