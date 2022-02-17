$777.94 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $777.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.70 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

