$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.82 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.