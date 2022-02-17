80,946 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Shares of ADP opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

