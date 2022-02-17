86,464 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.99. 42,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

