$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $89.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

