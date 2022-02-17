94,203 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

NYSE BJ traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 19,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,156. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

