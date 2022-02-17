$958.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $958.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

NYSE AWK opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.