Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €35.10 ($39.89) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.68 ($31.45).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €28.00 ($31.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €28.49 and a 200-day moving average of €26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €18.70 ($21.25) and a one year high of €30.20 ($34.32).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

