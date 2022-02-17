Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $10.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 billion and the highest is $11.12 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $40.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.14 billion to $41.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.28 billion to $42.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.68 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.