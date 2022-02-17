AbbVie Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $145.04. 184,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,260.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.