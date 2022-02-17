AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 97.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.