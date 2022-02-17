Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter Sells 4,000 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABMD stock traded down $18.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.11. 406,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,801. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.88.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.