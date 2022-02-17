Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $143,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.34. 22,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,097. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.12. The company has a market cap of $208.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

