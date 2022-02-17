ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.12 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.