ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.12 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.
In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
