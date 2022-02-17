ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.59% of ACI Worldwide worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $11,353,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACIW opened at $35.12 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

