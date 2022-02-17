ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACMR opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.62. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.