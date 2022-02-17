ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACMR opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.62. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 13,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

