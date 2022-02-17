ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,556. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

