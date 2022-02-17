Actinium (ACM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,911.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Actinium has a total market cap of $498,384.23 and $7,911.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,027,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

