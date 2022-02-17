AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

