adbank Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $966,592.70 and $108,531.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,328,763 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

